NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Brave souls braved bitter cold and jumped through a hole cut in the ice on Saturday for Amvets Natick’s annual Passion Plunge to support Special Olympics Massachusetts.

A small part of Lake Cochituate was cut open for the event, which has raised more than $14,000 toward its $40,000 goal.

The event in Natick was one of many held in Massachusetts during the winter months.

Learn more and donate: https://fundraise.specialolympicsma.org/AMVETs

