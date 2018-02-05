Passenger catches Logan Express driver doing paperwork while driving

BOSTON (WHDH) — A concerned passenger on a Logan Express shuttle bus said he wants something to be done after he saw his driver doing paperwork behind the wheel.

Jerry Cibley, who lives in Foxborough, said he boarded the shuttle in Braintree and noticed the driver was more focused on the paperwork than on the road. He said about 50 passengers were on the bus at the time.

“He’s is a professional driver. There’s no excuse for this, he needs to lose his job,” said Cibley.

Cibley said this went on for about two minutes while the bus was traveling on a road with twists, turns and hills. He said the driver was also not wearing a seatbelt.

Cibley is familiar with the issue of distracted driving. In 2007, his son Jordan was killed when his car crashed into a tree. Moments before the crash, he was on the phone with his father. Police believe Jordan Cibley dropped the phone and was looking for it when he lost control. Cibley has since become a national advocate for safer driving.

“Passenger safety is our top priority. The driver in question was removed from his duties,” said a statement from Jennifer Mehigan, Massport’s director of media relations. “A complete review of the incident is being performed to ensure the proper protocols and safety measures are followed at all times.”

Massport said the driver is an employee of Paul Revere Transportation. 7News reached out to Paul Revere Transportation, who said they had no comment.

