Passenger suffers ‘medical emergency’ on Delta flight bound for Paris grounding it with mechanical issues at Logan

BOSTON (WHDH) - A passenger suffered a ‘medical emergency’ on board a Delta flight bound for Paris Thursday night after the plane sustained a mechanical issued causing it to be diverted to Logan International Airport.

Delta Air Lines Flight 148, a Boeing 777, landed safely at Boston Logan International Airport at 9:26 p.m. after the crew reported a vibration and declared an emergency, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The flight departed McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas was headed to Paris when it diverted.

“We apologize to our customers on Flight DL148 from Las Vegas to Paris Charles de Gaulle, which has diverted to Boston due to a mechanical issue.” A Delta spokesperson said in a statement. “Another Delta crew and aircraft are en route to accommodate customers on an alternate flight to Paris as soon as possible. The safety of our customers and crew is Delta’s top priority.”

The afflicted passenger was met on the ground by paramedics. Their condition is not known at this time.

No further information has been released.

The FAA is investigating the incident.

