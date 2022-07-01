MENDON, MASS. (WHDH) - First responders were able to rescue dozens of passengers that were left suspended over animal exhibits after the skyride at the Southwick’s Zoo broke down, the zoo announced Friday.

While the zoo says they were able to immediately rescue approximately half of the riders before local fire units arrived , 19 passengers were in the air for almost two hours before they could be successfully lowered to the ground in cherry pickers. Once responders arrived at the scene, the rescue operation took approximately 30 minutes.

Russ Carter, visiting the zoo with his grandson, said the incident was not as bad as it could’ve been.

“We were there for a good hour plus,” said Carter. “People came by, customers came by and threw us waters. people that worked here came by and sort of made sure we were at ease.”

Various savannah animals, including zebras, ostriches and water buffalo, could be seen milling around the exhibit below the passengers’ feet.

Despite the perilous situation, Carter’s grandson, Sebastian Dildan-Cottrell said did his best to put on a brave face.

“I was really confident. I tried to be not scared,” said Dildan-Cottrell. “I was really good at not being scared.”

According to the zoo, an oil leak was the cause of the malfunction.

There no reported injuries.

