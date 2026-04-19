WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who was sleeping inside a home in Woburn on Saturday when a fast-moving fire broke out is recalling the moment a police officer alerted him and his family members to the flames so they could escape to safety.

Jean Mentor says he was sleeping when the fire first broke out.

“The police officer…they say the police officer got inside the house and call everybody … and then we just woke up and then boom,” he told 7NEWS.

“When I woke up.. and then I just smell the smoke. And I just went straight down the stairs,” he said. “After that…when I get outside, I see the fire.”

Video showed flames and thick smoke shooting out of the roof of the home.

Fire officials say the fire likely burned for some time before it was discovered. Thankfully, someone driving by spotted smoke and called 911.

Fire Chief George Poole said, “A passerby saw it from the highway, made their way back over here, called it in and drove here in their own car. They were met by the Woburn police who kicked the door.. and roused the occupants.”

Mentor said he, his mom, and his neice made it out safely.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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