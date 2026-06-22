BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Boston Bruins team captain Patrice Bergeron will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as part of the induction class of 2026.

Bergeron, 40, played for the Bruins from 2003 to 2023 and served as captain from 2021 to 2023.

The honor comes just days after the Bruins announced they would retire Bergeron’s number 37 next year.

Bergeron is one of 30 players in hockey’s “triple-gold” club, as an Olympic gold medalist, world junior champion, and a Stanley Cup Champion.

Bergeron is third all-time in Bruins history in games played, goals, and points.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)