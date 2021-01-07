Patrice Bergeron named new captain of Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron plays against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Veteran center Patrice Bergeron has been named the 20th captain of the Boston Bruins, the organization announced Thursday.

Bergeron, 35, is taking over a captain role that was previously held by defensive stalwart Zdeno Chara, who announced is departure from the Bruins last week after leading the team for 14 years.

“To be captain of an Original Six franchise is an honor, and a role that comes with much responsibility to his teammates and the fans,” Bruins Owner Jeremy Jacobs said in a statement. “There is no doubt in my mind that Patrice is the natural successor to the captain role, and he will represent this franchise very well.”

Bergeron joins the ranks of past Bruins captains, including seven Hall of Famers and seven former Bruins whose numbers have been retired.

“For 16 seasons we have all watched Patrice grow not only into an elite player but also a tremendous leader. Patrice represents the Bruins organization and our fans with integrity, determination and class,” Bruins President Cam Neely said. “On and off the ice he embodies what it means to be a Bruin, and we couldn’t be prouder that he will lead our team as captain.”

Since entering the NHL in 2003 as an 18-year-old, Bergeron has won a number of NHL awards, including four Selke trophies, which are given to the league’s top defensive forward. In 2013, he earned a King Clancy Trophy for being the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities both on and off the ice.

“Bergeron exudes leadership, character, talent, will and empathy,” General Manager Don Sweeney added. “We all know Bergy embraces the legacy of the Boston Bruins, as he will with the captaincy.”

Bergeron has tallied 352 goals and 517 assists, while posting a plus-minus of 201 in 1,089 games over 16 season in Boston.

He won gold with Team Canada at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver. In 2011, he played a crucial role in helping the Bruins capture their first Stanley Cup since 1972 with an unforgettable victory over the Vancouver Canucks.

