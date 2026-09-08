DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Attorneys for Patrick Clancy said he has become subject to an escalating campaign of misinformation and defamatory statements.

They said it has reached the point where he and his family are receiving threats to his life, his reputation, and his livelihood.

The attorneys said in a statement that much of the misinformation is being spread by so-called influencers and conspiracy theorists who are looking to boost their social media profiles or profit by publishing what they know to be outright falsehoods that Clancy was involved in the deaths of his young children.

A mistrial was declared on Friday in the murder case against his ex-wife Lindsay, who admitted to killing the couple’s three children in 2023 before allegedly attempting to kill herself. Patrick testified in the trial.

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