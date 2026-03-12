EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - In celebration of National Promposal Day Wednesday, members of House of Possibilities (HOPe) in Easton asked Patriots special teams captain Brenden Schooler to join them at their fourth annual semi-formal dance – and he said yes!

HOPe is a nonprofit that serves children and adults with developmental differences, providing them a place where they can grow confidence and life skills through recreational activities, community engagement, and pathways to employment.

In a video posted on social media, a group asked if Schooler would join them for the organization’s annual Big Night Out, which the Patriots safety has hosted since its inception. In the video, they were seen wearing an inflatable football costume and holding a poster board. Schooler commented on the video, saying, “I’ll be there!”

“They really enjoy spending time with Brenden, and coming up with new and creative ways to once again invite him to Big Night Out,” said Katie Terino, President and CEO of HOPe. “This cause is near and dear to his heart, working with people with disabilities.”

Terino said she is looking forward to welcoming the special teams star back to the event.

“We’re really excited once again. Brenden will be one of the first people there and the last ones to leave. He is out on the dance floor with our members throughout the evening,” Terino said. “For sure we are Brenden Schooler’s number one fan club.”

The event will include a red carpet, karaoke, and dancing.

It will be held at Four Points by Sheraton in Norwood on April 24.

