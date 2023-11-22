BOSTON (WHDH) - Patriots players served up support for families in need Tuesday, handing out Thanksgiving food baskets to people in Roxbury.

The Patriots Foundation teamed up with Goodwill for the event with the goal of helping more families put dinner on the table.

Speaking with 7NEWS, event attendees shared their gratitude.

“I think it’s very wonderful,” said Gigi Fedna. “Especially out here, sometimes, families are struggling.”

“It’s definitely a helping hand,” she said.

Two hundred families ultimately lined up at the Morgan memorial Goodwill headquarters in Roxbury to score a thanksgiving basket hand-delivered by a Patriots player.

“It means a lot for us to be able to be out here and make a difference,” said Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott.

“It shows they care,” said event attendee Famara Jane.

This marked the 30th year the New England Patriots Foundation is teaming up with Goodwill to give back for Thanksgiving.

It was the first time since 2019, though, that Patriots players were able to meet families in person.

“I realize, if we have our health and we have good friends and good relations and we can pay our bills, how we should give the good Lord thanks,” said Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

“Any chance we can to give back and be part of something like this, especially around the holidays, it means a lot,” said Patriots center David Andrews.

This latest event came as Goodwill is seeing increased hunger needs in the community.

Many families, according to Morgan Memorial Goodwill Industries President and CEO Joanne Hilferty, are dealing with increased prices and “aren’t really in the position to be able to purchase a full Thanksgiving dinner.”

“It just doesn’t fit in their budget,” Hilferty said.

With prices in mind, those in attendance Tuesday said events like this one help a lot for the holidays.

“This is a big help for my household,” said attendee Santa Mauricio.

Goodwill has been doing distributions like the one on Tuesday for more than 100 years.

Goodwill officials said they are thankful to partners like the Patriots for playing their part.

