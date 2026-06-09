FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Mandatory minicamp season is here, and Drake Maye is looking to follow up his MVP-caliber season with one just like it, this time with his new number one option, A.J. Brown.

But after Brown’s acquisition, the number-one question isn’t about number one but about number zero: Christian Gonzalez.

Gonzalez was in attendance, along with all the other New England Patriots, on Tuesday, despite questions surrounding his contract extension negotiations.

“Negotiations have been great,” Patriots Head Coach Mike Vrabel said. “It’s good to have everyone back in here.”

“You got a guy that can take away a guy, so the numbers are in our advantage [with Gonzalez],” Zak Kuhr, Patriots Defensive Coordinator, said. “But really, that whole room, how they play off each other, it’s big for us as a defense to play at an elite level.”

On offense, wide receiver Kayshon Boutte was in attendance as well after missing OTAs.

“I don’t know if he’ll participate fully, I just don’t think that’s fair to him,” Vrabel said. “This is about evaluating where guys are.”

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