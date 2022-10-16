FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots rookie QB Bailey Zappe will be starting under center for the team for the second straight week as QB Mac Jones was declared inactive as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.

Zappe is making his second career start for New England as the Pats head to Cleveland to take on the Browns at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Both teams sit at 3-2 on the season heading into Week 6.

Zappe notched his first career win as a starter last week when the Patriots shut out the Detroit Lions 29-0.

Other notable inactives for the Patriots include RB Damien Harris and WR Nelson Agholor.

