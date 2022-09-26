FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones may end up missing multiple games after suffering an injury during his team’s 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, according to ESPN.

Jones limped off the field after the home-opener loss, and remained tight-lipped during a news conference on Monday when asked about the matter.

“I’m just kind of taking it day to day and making sure everything is good,” Jones said. “Honestly, any injury questions are Coach Belichick’s thing. So, I’m not here to answer them.”

However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter is now reporting that Jones was diagnosed with a severe high ankle sprain that “would cause many to have surgery” according to Schefter’s sources.

The ESPN NFL Insider tweeted that Jones is likely to miss multiple games and that the second-year quarterback and his team were discussing possible options going into Week 4.

Patriots’ QB Mac Jones has what doctors diagnosed as a severe high ankle sprain that would cause many to have surgery, per sources. He is likely to miss multiple games. Jones and the Patriots still are discussing his options and the best way to proceed. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 26, 2022

