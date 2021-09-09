FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots are reminding fans of a number of important COVID-19 precautions that will be in place on Sunday when the team hosts the Miami Dolphins in their season opener at Gillette Stadium.

Gillette has implemented many site modifications since the venue last hosted a home game with fans in January 2020, including new cashless and touchless features.

Tickets have gone fully mobile, which means fans must download the official Gillette Stadium app in order to access them. It is available for free via the App Store for iPhone users and the Google Play Store for Android users.

“This feature allows for touchless interaction at the entry gates, more flexibility in distributing tickets to fans, and is easier for fans to transfer their tickets to others,” the team said in a news release.

All points of sale throughout the stadium are now accepting electronic forms of payment only, including debit and credit cards, as well as wallet or watch. The stadium has also installed cash-to-card machines for fans who bring cash. The machines will transfer the cash onto a VISA card for use at any point of sale.

All bathroom fixtures are also now touchless and an added emphasis has been placed on more frequent and diligent cleaning and sanitization practices, especially at high-frequency touch points.

While vaccinations will not be required for stadium entry, all ticketholders must agree that neither they nor their guests will attend an event if they have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days, been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days, or experienced symptoms of COVID-19 within 48 hours prior to the event.

Unvaccinated fans will be asked to wear a mask while inside the stadium.

Only clear plastic bags that do not exceed 12” x 12” x 6” and wristlets sized 6.5” x 4.5” or smaller will be allowed inside the stadium this season.

Fans are also encouraged to arrive on-site early to avoid traffic and lines at the entry gates. Stadium parking lots will open at 12:25 p.m., four hours before the 4:25 p.m. kickoff.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)