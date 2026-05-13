BOSTON (WHDH) - The Patriots’ seventh-round pick faced a judge Wednesday morning.

Quintayvious Hutchins was arraigned in Newton District Court on a charge of assault and battery on a household member.

Police say on Tuesday night, he assaulted a woman at a Boston College dorm.

The police report said Hutchins punched, choked, and yelled at her.

B.C. senior Gabriel Valadez said it happened right outside his dorm room door.

“He was right up in her face,” Valadez said. “And this is a girl who’s about half his size. Right, so that’s obviously not a good situation and a good look for what it was and for what I saw, you know.”

Hutchins was a star player for Boston College before the Pats drafted him.

Police say Hutchins and the woman both tried to downplay the incident after officers showed up, but police decided to cuff the player and take him to jail.

The Patriots released a statement, saying, “We are aware of the report involving Quintayvious Hutchins. We take these matters very seriously and are in the process of gathering additional information. We will not have further comment at this time.”

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