DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots wide received Stefon Diggs is expected in court Friday to face charges stemming from an alleged dispute with an employee.

Diggs is accused of attacking his personal chef, who lived at his Dedham home.

According to court paperwork, she told police Diggs became aggressive during a financial disagreement in early December, during which she said he came into her bedroom, smacked her across the face, and tried to choke her.

Diggs has denied the allegations. When it happened, the Patriots expressed their support for Diggs, saying they were working with authorities and the NFL to gather more information.

He is expected in Dedham District Court Friday morning.

