FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - For the second year in a row, the New England Patriots hosted a Pawtriots dog adoption event on the first day of training camp in the hopes of finding people in the area who are ready to give one of the lovable dogs a forever home.

Along with the Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Massachusetts, Animal Rescue League of Boston, Baypath Humane Society of Hopkinton, Buddy and Friends Animal Rescue, Potter League of Rhode Island, and Second Chance Animal Services, the Patriots use the program to support pet adoption.

Patriots players got in on the act, introducing the newest class of adoptable “rookies” looking to earn a spot on the roster of a local family.

For more information, visit: https://www.patriots.com/community/pet-adoption

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