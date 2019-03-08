Peabody fire crews battle 2-alarm house fire

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Peabody braved frigid conditions early Friday morning as they worked to extinguish a two-alarm house fire.

Firefighters responded to the blaze on Dana Road around 5 a.m.

Homeowner Gene Stewart believes the fire started in his wood stove.

“My wife woke up and smelled the smoke and heard the crackling, and so she went out into the room where we have the wood stove,” he said. “The ceiling around the wood stove was on fire. My son and I started dousing the ceilings and getting what we absolutely needed out of the house.”

Then, Stewart says he called the fire department.

When firefighters got on scene, we’re told they tried to put the fire out from the inside, but it became too intense, and they moved everyone outside.

Eventually, they were able to get the flames under control.

“They were excellent, excellent, excellent,” Stewart said. “I couldn’t say enough good about them.”

Later in the morning, crews needed to come back to the house to put out small hot spots.

For Stewart, it’s difficult to see the damage to the place he’s called home since the 1960s, but he’s still looking on the bright side.

“But it happens. At least we got out safe, what else,” he said.

There were no injuries.

