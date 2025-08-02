BOSTON (WHDH) - A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital late Friday night after being struck by a scooter in Allston, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck on Linden Street around 10:30 p.m. found a 24-year-old man unconscious and suffering from a head injury, according to Boston police.

An investigation determined the man was struck by a 17-year-old boy riding a stand-up style scooter. The operator also suffered a head injury but was conscious and alert.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

