RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver Tuesday morning.

Raynham Police Chief David LaPlante and Fire Chief Bryan LaCivita confirmed that a motor vehicle crash on Route 44 killed an 18-year-old pedestrian from Brockton.

“Crews arrived to find an 18-year-old male from Brockton who had been struck by a vehicle,” officials said. “Raynham Fire crews provided immediate medical care at the scene, then transported him to Boston Medical Center – South in Brockton, where he was later pronounced dead.”

Officials said their preliminary investigation indicates that a 37-year-old from Taunton was traveling west when their vehicle struck the 18-year-old pedestrian. The driver remained at the scene.

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