LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Multiple lanes were closed on Route 2 in Lexington earlier Friday due to a rollover crash.

State police said that one person was hit by a car while standing outside their vehicle on the eastbound side of the road just before Exit 55.

That person was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

No further information was released.

