LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was taken to a hospital after being hit by a car in Littleton on Wednesday morning.

Around 8 a.m., police say a car on Great Road struck a woman in the crosswalk near Acton Toyota of Littleton. The driver stayed on scene and the woman was taken to a hospital.

Police say Great Road was closed for about two hours while personnel worked the scene. The road has since reopened.

There is no word on the woman’s condition at this time.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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