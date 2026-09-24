LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Red Sox legend and Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez launched an after-school coding program in Lawrence on Thursday.

The program will allow third- and fourth-grade students from seven elementary schools in Lawrence to learn technical skills in a safe space.

“Every child, regardless of their circumstances, deserves the supplies and resources that allow them to succeed in life today and for years to come,” Martinez said.

The program is designed to bridge gaps and enhance classroom learning in the city and will begin on October 5.

Martinez celebrated the program by visiting with thousands of students at Lawrence High School, where a Q&A session was held. Wally the Green Monster also paid the students a visit.

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