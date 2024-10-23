WEST NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Superintendent of the Pentucket Regional School District is using words like “divisive” and “risk to safety” in condemning the behavior of a few parents after two tense school situations in the last week.

In a letter sent Friday, Dr. Justin Bartholomew described the recent interactions that have caused concern, adding that one “has shaken me and given me significant pause.”

The district says the controversy has surrounded the “Music and Movement” program, which is a statewide program designed to prepare toddlers to enter schools. But a few elementary schools parents feel its puts their children at risk.

Bartholomew says four caregivers arrived with toddlers to Bagnall Elementary School on Wednesday and one parent allegedly sat in a car to ensure protocols were being followed. In his letter, the superintendent calls the parent’s actions a “security breach,” writing, “The parent sitting there … watching who comes and goes from the building … created a much more serious safety risk to our school with that behavior than any of the four caregivers with their toddlers coming in.”

On Friday, at Page Elementary School, the superintendent said, “A page parent approached two mothers coming in to the toddler program and began to shout at them, ‘You can’t be here, you can’t come in, and was screaming ‘Are you CORI’d?”

In other words — asking if the had gone through background checks.

West Newbury police were called to the school to deal with the incident and tell 7NEWS its under investigation. No criminal charges have been filed.

The district says its reviewing its legal options and are working closely with police to prevent further issues..

