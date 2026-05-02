WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a multi-alarm blaze in Worcester overnight that left a person hospitalized and seven cats dead, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported fire on Neptune Road just before midnight found heavy flames coming from the building.

Investigators could be seen looking through the burned-out structure after the fire was brought under control.

Of the 14 cats that were living in the home, seven died in the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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