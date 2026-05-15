BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was injured after a shooting in Dorchester Friday afternoon.

Police say around 3:32 p.m., they responded to the area of 856 Dorchester Avenue for reports of a person shot.

Officials say callers reported several people leaving a car and firing a gun in the area. When they got there, officers found a man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries with a gunshot wound.

An investigation is ongoing.

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