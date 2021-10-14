(WHDH) — A person of interest in the death of a missing 18-year-old girl whose remains were found buried in a fresh grave outside of his home last month is now eligible to post bond in an unrelated kidnapping case.

Troopers acting on a tip executed a search warrant at 1680 West Naylor Road in Alpena Township, Michigan, on Sept. 28 and found remains on the property that are believed to be those of Brynn Bills, according to Michigan State Police. Bills had not been heard from since July 15, 2021.

The property where the remains where found belongs to 34-year-old Joshua Jay Wirgau, who is said to be a person of interest in Burns’ disappearance.

Wirgau faced an Alpena County District Court judge on Monday to answer to charges of unlawful imprisonment and felonious assault stemming from an incident in which he and another man allegedly kidnaped a tow truck driver at gunpoint on Sept. 21, Up North Live reported.

He had been held without bail up until the court hearing but the judge opted to set his bond at $500,000.

Wirgau has not been charged in Bills’ disappearance or death.

“The cause of death has yet to be determined, and at his point we can only rule her death as suspicious,” state police said last month.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Michigan State Police at 989-354-4101.

