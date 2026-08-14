PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was pulled from the water in Provincetown and taken to the hospital Friday, officials said.

Provincetown Harbormaster Pete Whinn said crews were searching for a missing swimmer off Herring Cove Beach at approximately 4:20 p.m. Whinn said Provincetown Fire and the United States Coast Guard were all involved with the operation.

The person’s condition is unknown at this time.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.





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