BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was hurt in a crash involving a car and a moped in Dorchester Friday night, according to Boston police.

Boston police responded to the area of Columbia Road and Ceylon Street for a report of a collision between a motor vehicle and a moped at approximately 7:01 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a moped operator unresponsive on the ground.

Preliminary evidence suggests the victim was struck by a vehicle and was in and out of consciousness.

Police said the driver of the car remained on scene.

The moped operator was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Boston police said Detectives from the Fatal Collision Reconstruction team are investigating due to the severity of the victim’s injuries.

Columbia Road is currently closed in both directions from Quincy Street to Geneva Avenue. All intersecting streets in the area are also closed. Boston police are asking drivers to avoid the area, and said they should expect significant delays.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.





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