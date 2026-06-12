BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was shot in Roxbury Thursday night, according to Boston police.

Boston police said they were called to 575 Warren Street at approximately 7:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found one person shot. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A person who lives in the area told 7NEWS she heard as many as 10 shots ring out.

Police have not yet said if any arrests have been made.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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