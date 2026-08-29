BELLINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was rushed to the hospital by medical helicopter after a driver struck a parked landscaping truck and trailer and threw a person 20 feet, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Farm Street around 9 a.m.determined a truck had hit a parked landscaping truck and trailer and that a person who was on the truck at the time was thrown about 20 feet.

The injured person was treated at the scene before they were taken to an area trauma center by helicopter.

The operator of the other vehicle remained at the scene and was also transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment.

Speed is not believed to have been a factor in the crash.

The cause remains under investigation.

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