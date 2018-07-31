ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WHDH) – A piglet rescued from a Missouri highway is on the road to recovery.

“Pickles” the piglet was rescued from a busy Missouri highway after falling off a commercial truck. Pickles was just two weeks old.

The animal now lives at Randy’s Rescue Ranch, a rehab farm for abused large animals and dogs on hospice.

Rescuers say Pickles is thriving and training to become a therapy pig. The farm’s owner says Pickles will weigh about 300 pounds six just six months from now.

