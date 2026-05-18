WESTERLY, R.I. (WHDH) - A pilot was killed after a small plane crashed near the Westerly State Airport in Rhode Island Monday, according to Westerly Town Manager Shawn Lacey.

Lacey said the single-engine plane appeared to be attempting to land when it came crashing down in a field on Airport Road across from the Westerly State Airport next to the Stop & Shop shopping center.

The name of the pilot has not been released, but Lacey said he is a man in his 20s.

Crews from the Federal Aviation Administration responded to the scene and are investigating.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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