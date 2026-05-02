NEW SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - The pilot of a small plane was rescued after it crashed into the Quabbin Reservoir Friday night, according to New Salem Fire Chief Matt O’Donnell.

The New Salem Fire Department, New Salem Police Department, Orange Fire Department, and Massachusetts State Police responded to the Quabbin Reservoir in New Salem at approximately 7:40 p.m. after a witness reported seeing a plane go into the water. The witness said they heard a person in the water calling for help.

O’Donnell said a state trooper was able to reach the pilot in the water near Route 122, and he was pulled back to shore by a rescue team.

The pilot was taken by ambulance to Orange Airport, where he was then flown to UMass Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

O’Donnell said the plane remains fully submerged in the water, and it is unclear when it will be removed. He said officials believe there was no one else onboard the aircraft.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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