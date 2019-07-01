NEW YORK (WHDH) - A couple’s random game of ping pong on a New York City subway left commuters with mixed reactions.

Mary Karr, a famous author and poet, captured the pair playing on a miniature table that they placed in the middle of the subway aisle Saturday around 6 p.m.

The activity left some people angry, with one person tweeting, “People are coming from work. They are tired and want to get home drama free. The arrogance.”

Others claimed that they loved the video, with another person writing, “This is fun, I like this. Cynicism is so tired.”

Karr tweeted in response to the video that she loves New York City.

