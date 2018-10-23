Planters steps into craft beer game with new peanut-flavored IPA

(WHDH) — Planters is stepping into the ever-evolving craft beer world, partnering with Chicago’s Noon Whistle Brewery to launch a new brew for National American Beer Day.

Nothing goes better with beer than nuts, according to 64 percent of people who were surveyed by planters.

“Mr. Peanut doesn’t want beer drinkers to be without the perfect salty snack, which is why he brought the iconic taste of Planters to an IPA,” marketing director Ashley Tople said.

Mr. IPA-Nut has is said to have a unique citrus aroma with a hint of honey-roasted peanuts and a slightly salty finish.

“It would have been easy to make a great Stout or Porter with nuts, but Planters wanted to prove that nuts go great with any style beer,” Noon Whistle Brewing owner Michael Condon said. “Therefore, we took their Honey Roasted Peanuts and made a great IPA that highlights both hops and peanuts.”

The new brew is available in 4-packs of 16oz. cans for $9.99. It will be available in select stores starting Oct. 27.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)