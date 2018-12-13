Plastic bag ban in Boston begins Friday

BOSTON (WHDH) - A ban on plastic bags begins Friday at stores and restaurants across Boston as the city takes a step toward achieving its goal of reducing litter and pollution.

The ordinance forbids retailers from giving out checkout and carryout bags with handles. Customers are instead encouraged to use recyclable paper bags, compostable bags, and reusable bags.

“We know that single-use plastic bags have an impact on the environment. They often end up in City streets and gutters, abandoned lots, and even in trees,” the city said of the ordinance.

Businesses that violate the ordinance will receive a warning for their first offense, followed by a $50 fine and a $100 fine for subsequent offenses.

“Our goal is to reduce litter and pollution. We want to protect the ocean our waterways. We aim to also reduce greenhouse gasses and reduce solid waste in the waste stream,” the city said.

The ban does not include:

newspaper bags

bags used to wrap produce, frozen food, meat, or fish

laundry and dry-cleaner bags

trash can liners

