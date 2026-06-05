BOSTON (WHDH) - The drills are heating up on the field for the players of the L.A. Force soccer team, and soon the temperatures will too.

All eyes will be on the game of soccer as the U.S., Canada and Mexico get ready to host the FIFA world cup.

The matches begin in just days and players and people in the stands could experience high heat and humidity during some games.

While players on the L.A. Force won’t play in those matches. As athletes, they understand what it takes to stay safe in those conditions.

“The main message is staying hydrated,” Aydan Bowers said, player and assistant general manager of the L.A. Force.

“You have to at least hydrate 48 hours and consistently throughout the week just so you’re in shape,” Erick Villatoro said, team captain.

Failing to do so can quickly put a strain on the body.

“When it’s hot, I mean dry mouth, you know, exhaustion, a lot of it has to do with decision making as well, right? When you’re tired, your decision making goes out the window,” Bowers said.

The team’s coach is a veteran soccer player who knows prepping and competing safely doesn’t just start on game day.

“It’s much more than those 90 minutes that people see on the TV,” Dekel Keinan said, head coach. “Ideally, a lot of rest, a lot of food, good, good nutrition, a lot of hydration, ice baths, saunas, a lot of massages, a lot of things in behind the scenes that nobody sees.”

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