“Please can you make army girls that look like women,” 6-year-old writes to toy company

ARKANSAS (WHDH) – A 6-year-old girl in Arkansas is doing what she can to get female toy soldiers made by writing letters to toy companies across the country.

Vivian Lord and her mom have been searching everywhere for female toy soldiers but the best they could find were pink male soldiers.

“Please can you make army girls that look like women, I would play with them every day and my friends would too!” one of the letters said.

A spokesperson for BMC Toys responded, telling Vivian he’d love to make it happen if he can gather enough support.

