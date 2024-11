PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A two-story garage in Plymouth caught fire Wednesday night.

The fire department said windy, cold conditions fueled the fire that sparked near Alden Street Wednesday night.

Authorities said it extended to a second building and also touched off a small brush fire.

