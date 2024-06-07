BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police Thursday identified the victim in Wednesday’s deadly crash off an overpass in Boston.

Casey Brown, 31, of Plymouth, died after the 2004 Dodge Durango he was driving on the Massachusetts Avenue Connector toward Frontage Road struck a concrete barrier at those two roads’ intersection, caught fire, and fell 40 feet before landing on the exit 16 offramp from I-93 below.

“Everybody that was in the area thought it was a building fire because of the amount of smoke coming from it,” said Boston Fire Department Commissioner Paul Burke Wednesday. “It was a pretty intense situation.”

“It’s a tragedy,” he said. “It’s very sad. Any time anybody passes away, it’s terrible.”

Though the driver was killed, Burke said the crash could have been worse.

“Thank God there was no vehicle underneath,” he said. “This is a heavily traveled ramp and he could have landed on another vehicle. That would have been tragic.”

The crash remains under investigation.

