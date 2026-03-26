PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Plymouth police officer and her husband appeared in court Thursday, accused of raping a child at their home in 2018.

Plymouth Police Officer Samantha Pelrine, 31, was arrested at her home Thursday morning following a child sex investigation. Her husband Daniel Forand, 37, was also taken into custody. They are both facing multiple counts of child rape, and have pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors said the abuse began in 2018 in the couple’s Plymouth home, when the accuser was 14-years-old.

The accusations came to light when the alleged victim filed for a restraining order against the couple, saying, “They both sexually assaulted me until 2025 and physically assaulted me until 2026. They are looking for me and I am scared for my safety.”

Pelrine, who joined the police force in 2022, was placed on paid administrative leave earlier this month after state police notified the department about an active criminal investigation.

The Plymouth police department released a statement, saying, “We are appalled and deeply disturbed by the allegations. We hold our officers to the highest of standards and expect them to uphold their sworn duty both on duty and off.”

Pelrine posted $10,000 bail, Forand posted $25,000 bail and both were released.

Pelrine had no comment outside court.

They are both due back in court in June.

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