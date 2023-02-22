LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Lynn late Tuesday night that left two women injured.

Officers responded to the area of Goldfish Pond around 11:40 p.m. after receiving a call from a woman reporting that a suspect was shooting at her vehicle.

Upon arrival, police found the victim’s vehicle and two woman suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say multiple shell cases were recovered at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

The incident remains under investigation and no further information has been released.

