PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Three juveniles were taken into custody after crashing a stolen SUV into another vehicle in Providence, Rhode Island on Wednesday, police said.

A surveillance camera caught the moment the stolen SUV ran a stop sign on Yale Avenue before slamming into a white minivan on Mt. Pleasant Avenue around 4 p.m.

The impact sent both vehicles barreling into separate apartment buildings.

Two juveniles can be seen in the video running out of the wrecked SUV.

The juvenile driver of the stolen SUV was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

He was placed under arrest and is slated to face charges in Family Court.

His two juvenile passengers were also taken into custody but were released to their parents and are not expected to face charges.

The minivan driver was hospitalized with minor injuries as well.

An investigation remains ongoing.

