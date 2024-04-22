MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Three Manchester, New Hampshire residents are facing kidnapping charges after a woman claims she was assaulted and held against her will in an apartment, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a woman who was screaming and appeared to be injured at the intersection of Union and Pearl streets around 8 a.m. Sunday noticed cuts and bruises on her face and learned that she had been assaulted, threatened, and held against her will in a nearby apartment building, police said.

.After calling for a SWAT team to assist with removing the suspects from the home, Scott Frost, 23, and Ashley Zachary, 33, both of Manchester, were arrested and the apartment was cleared. Soon after, a third person who left prior to the arrival of police, identified as David Hanson, 42, of Manchester, was arrested.

Hanson is charged with kidnapping and simple assault. Frost was charged with kidnapping, criminal threatening, obstructing report of a crime, simple assault and resisting arrest. Zachary was charged with kidnapping, simple assault, and resisting arrest.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)