BOSTON (WHDH) - Three teenagers were arrested after they allegedly threatened to stab a victim before stealing his bike in Boston on Wednesday.

Officers responding to a reported armed robbery at Columbus Avenue and Camden Street around 4:30 p.m. learned a man on his bike had stopped on the sidewalk and was going through his belongings when a Blue Citi bike crashed into him and knocked him to the ground, according to Boston police.

The victim reported that he was then punched several times and told to remain on the ground and count to 20 or he would be stabbed.

After counting to 20, the victim looked up and saw one of the suspects going through his belongings, police said.

The suspect then allegedly kicked the victim and ordered him to remain on the ground and keep counting.

The suspects eventually stole the victim’s bike and fled the scene, police said.

Officers saw three people and a bike matching the description of the one stolen in the area of Tremont and Melnea Cass Boulevard, police added.

Based off of witness statements and video surveillance provided by Northeastern University police, the suspects, identified as Christian Issiah Heck, 18, of Norfolk, a 16-year-old Boston male and a 17-year-old Boston male, were arrested, police said.

Heck was also allegedly found with a knife.

All three suspects are facing charges of armed robbery, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon to wit shod foot and bike, and receiving stolen property.

Heck is slated to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court, while the other two suspects are set to face a judge in Boston Juvenile Court.

