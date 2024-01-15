BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have arrested two men in connection with a deadly shooting at a Brockton restaurant last week, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office announced Monday.

The DA’s office did not immediately identify the people who were arrested but said they are scheduled to be arraigned in Brockton District Court on Tuesday.

The DA’s office said the pair were taken into custody earlier in the day Monday.

The shooting happened on Friday near 8 p.m. at Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet off Crescent Street in Brockton.

Officials said one man, later identified as 22-year-old Joe Araujo, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation got underway on Friday night and remained “active and ongoing” as of Monday night, despite arrests in the case, according to the DA’s office.

The DA’s office previously released surveillance video of the shooting, showing one person wearing a hood approaching Araujo and his girlfriend in a booth. The person then opens fire and flees the scene as diners rush out of the restaurant.

Investigators said Araujo appeared to be the target in this shooting, adding this was not a random act of violence.

While authorities continued to investigate, Araujo’s sisters, Andrea Monteiro and Vera Lopes, spoke out on Monday, remembering their brother and asking anyone with information about his death to come forward.

“He was a very loving kid, very lovable,” Monteiro said. “We could argue and two minutes later, he would say ‘We’re siblings, I love you’ and move on with our day.”

“As the older of five of us, sometimes I feel like that’s my role is to protect him and I couldn’t do nothing,” Lopes said.

Monteiro said the video of the shooting “keeps replaying in my head over and over and over.”

She continued, saying the family is going through “the worst nightmare.”

“We can never get him back,” Monteiro said of her brother. “He’s gone forever and the person who did it is still out there living his life like nothing.”

Araujo’s sisters said he loved football as a child. He was a graduate of Brockton High School, worked in a kitchen at a retirement community and was the father of two young boys.

On Friday, Araujo’s sisters said, Araujo had just sat down for date night with his girlfriend when shots rang out.

“We love him,” Lopes said. “We miss him and someone out there, please, any little info can lead us to find who did this to him.”

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)