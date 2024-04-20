WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Webster man is facing criminal charges after police say he lured a young girl to his car before inappropriately assaulting her, officials said.

Walter Fanion, 68, is expected to be arraigned on charges of kidnapping, enticing a child under 16, and four counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14. He is being held on $75,040 cash bail pending his arraignment.

On Monday, a girl and her grandmother reported to police that a man had just lured her to his car, drove to drop off the dog he was with, and at some point, assaulted her inappropriately, according to police. He reportedly told her he would be at Memorial Beach the following day at 11:30 a.m.

After an investigation, he was located and arrested.

Anyone else who had any similar contact with Fanion is encouraged to call the Webster Police Department Detective Bureau at 508-943-1212.

