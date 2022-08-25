FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River Police have arrested and charged a 20-year-old man with murder in connection to the Sunday night stabbing of Antonio Santos, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn announced in a press release.

Jordan Gottlieb of Fall River was arrested Wednesday night on Rodman Street in the area of the Stop & Shop on an unrelated warrant out of New Bedford and was officially charged with murder Thursday morning. Gottlieb will also be arraigned Thursday in Fall River District Court.

The stabbing happened outside Latino’s Cafe shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday. When police arrived, they found a man later identified as Antonio Santos, 58, suffering from apparent stab wounds. He was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital but passed away shortly before midnight during surgery.

The case remains an active investigation by Homicide Unit prosecutors, Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office and Fall River Police.

This is the first homicide of the year in Fall River.

