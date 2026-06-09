FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of leading police officers on a reckless chase through Bellingham and Franklin Tuesday morning was located and arrested by Franklin police, the department announced Tuesday night.

Dominick Revell, 54, of Franklin, was apprehended through a coordinated effort by Franklin and Bellingham police and was taken into custody without incident. He has since been taken to the Bellingham Police Department for processing.

Bellingham police said one of their officers attempted to stop a blue Ford Ranger on Pulaski Boulevard at approximately 8:52 a.m. They said the vehicle was known to officers as commonly being operated by Revell. They said Revell has an extensive criminal history, several active warrants for his arrest, and a revoked driver’s license.

When the vehicle failed to stop, a chase ensued into Franklin, where Franklin officers joined the effort. Police said stop sticks were successfully deployed on Grove

Street in Franklin, which deflated the vehicle’s passenger-side tires.

In a joint statement, Bellingham and Franklin police said, “Despite the damage, the vehicle continued traveling through Franklin, briefly approaching the Medway town line, before ultimately coming to a stop on Pond Street in Franklin. During the pursuit, Revell struck several mailboxes. After stopping, the operator exited the vehicle and fled on foot. The suspect jumped over a fence, swam across a small river, and continued into a wooded area.”

“All we saw was the car go right by us. He went up on the lawn and off he disappeared,” said Joe Dayton, who witnessed the chase.

K9 teams from the Milford and Millis Police Departments responded to assist in the search for the driver, along with drone operators from the Bellingham and Franklin Police Departments. Police said one K9 led officers to a home on Partridge Street in Franklin, which is an address was known to law enforcement and is listed on Revell’s active warrants. Officers searched the residence, but were unable to locate him at that time.

The Bellingham Police Department said it will be seeking an additional warrant charging Revell with Failure to Stop for Police, Reckless Operation, Operating After Suspension, Speeding, and multiple other motor vehicle violations.

The Franklin Police Department said it will be seeking an additional warrant charging Revell for several motor vehicle violations, some including Leaving the Scene of Property Damage and Reckless Operation.

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